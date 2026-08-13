'Paid Someone To Take My Blood': Shehnaz Treasury's Honest Take On Viral Vampire Facial

Beauty is not just about eating clean and spending thousands a month on expensive skincare. It also includes salon appointments and dermatology consultations. Today, people do not visit cosmetic clinics only for acne treatment or laser hair reduction; they also opt for professionally supervised facials.

At aesthetic medical clinics, beauty enthusiasts can choose from hydra facials, oxygen facials, chemical peels, LED therapy facials, and the viral vampire facial. In a recent video, Shehnaz Treasury underwent a vampire facial at a clinic and shared her honest take on the treatment.

Shehnaz Treasury's Honest Take On Viral Vampire Facial

"I am trying a vampire facial today. Kim Kardashian and Shah Rukh Khan both love this facial," she said at the beginning of the video. The travel influencer also shared a step-by-step guide to how the procedure is performed.

In the first step, a professional draws some blood from the arm, much like a routine blood test. The vial is then spun in a machine to separate the platelets from the blood, after which the face is numbed.

The next step involves a professional using a device fitted with tiny needles across the face. It creates thousands of microchannels in the skin. While the professional was working on Shehnaz's face, she admitted, "I am not feeling it at all."

The professional said, "It's just a myth that it is supposed to be super painful." To which Shehnaz confessed that she also thought it would be painful.

In the last step, the clinician applies the patient's plasma to the face so that it can penetrate the microchannels created by the tiny needles. "At this point, I look like I have walked off the set of a horror film," joked Shehnaz after the vampire facial on the right side of her face was complete.

The professional said, "You can see the cheekbone on your treated side is higher. Your undereye definitely looks better on the treated side."

The influencer asked the professional if the redness on her face would subside by the evening, to which the clinician responded affirmatively.

"I paid someone to take my blood, stab my face a thousand times, and put my own blood back into me. Beauty is pain, apparently," said Shehnaz, concluding the video.

Depending on the clinic and the city, the cost of a vampire facial can vary. For example, according to the official website of Dr Nivedita Dadu, a single session of a full-face vampire facial ranges from Rs 6,000 to Rs 15,000. A person may need three to five sessions to see overall skin rejuvenation, reduced appearance of fine lines, and improved skin firmness.

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