Kajol's Black Blazer, White Camisole, And Long Skirt Make A Chic Trio

Kajol has always had a style that feels easy to relate to. Over the years, the actress has moved between Indian wear, classic dresses and sharp Western looks without sticking to one fashion formula.

The actress recently uploaded a bunch of pictures on Instagram, and this look was all about power dressing with a softer touch. Kajol posed in a black-and-white outfit that mixed sharp tailoring with a very feminine silhouette.

The Outfit

The main piece was a structured black blazer. It had a slightly oversized fit, strong shoulders and a long cut that fell well below the hips. The blazer was also covered with small black and silver embellishments.

Under the blazer, Kajol wore a white camisole. The satin-like fabric added a soft contrast to the sharp black blazer.

She paired the top and blazer with a long black skirt. The skirt sat high on the waist and fell close to the body before opening out slightly towards the bottom. Its floor-length cut gave the outfit a long, clean shape.

The Jewellery

Kajol kept the jewellery focused on silver. She wore chunky silver hoop earrings that added a cool finish to the look. On her wrist, she stacked several wide silver bracelets.

Hair And Makeup

Kajol's hair was pulled back into a sleek, low ponytail. The clean hairstyle kept attention on her face.

For makeup, she went for a polished but natural look. Her eyes were defined with dark liner and mascara, while her brows were neatly shaped. She appeared to have used soft blush and a muted pink-nude lip.

Overall, Kajol's look struck a nice balance between sharp and simple. The structured blazer gave it a strong edge, while the white camisole, long skirt and silver jewellery kept it polished. It was a smart take on power dressing that felt stylish without looking overdone.

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