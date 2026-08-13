A Pitbull Attack In Patiala. So Why Do India's Rich Want These Dogs?

A recent incident in Patiala, where a pitbull attacked a couple who had come to visit a house for rent, has raised questions about safety. According to the purported CCTV footage, Ankit and Shifali Sabharwal went to Ghuman Nagar with a property dealer to view a house for rent, where the animal first attacked Shifali.

According to Ankit, the dog mauled her arms and other parts of her body, leaving her with deep injuries that required surgery. While Shifali is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, Ankit also sustained injuries to his leg and back while trying to save her from the dog's aggressive attack.

While the police are investigating the issue, another question that comes to mind is why some wealthy Indians are obsessed with powerful dog breeds that can cost as much as Rs 5,00,000, depending on the type.

Pitbull And Its Price In India

Before diving into the safety concerns and the larger conversation around the dog breeds that many Indians prefer to purchase, it is crucial to understand the breed in question. Most animal lovers identify pitbulls by their dramatic eyes, blocky heads and the happy dance they perform.

Most animal lovers identify pitbulls by their dramatic eyes, blocky heads and the happy dance they perform. Photo: Unsplash

However, Pitbull is not a recognised breed in itself. In fact, 'pitbull' is an umbrella term used for a group of broad-headed, muscular and short-coated dogs, including the American Bully, American Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier and American Staffordshire Terrier.

According to Supertails, a pet store offering a wide range of supplies for cats and dogs, the price of a pitbull varies from one city to another and depends on the type of dog a person is looking to buy. For example, in Mumbai, an imported pitbull can cost more than Rs 3,00,000, whereas a pet-quality dog can cost between Rs 30,000 and Rs 70,000.

On the other hand, an American Pit Bull Terrier or an XL/XXL American Bully can cost between Rs 80,000 and Rs 5,00,000. A genuine and healthy pitbull puppy costs Rs 25,000 or more in India.

Rich And Their Obsession With Dangerous And Costly Dog Breeds

While Indies are discarded and left to starve on streets, people spend thousands and lakhs on costly species. A pitbull is not necessarily a dangerous dog. In fact, it is considered a family-friendly, intelligent, and the most loyal breed.

A first-year setup can for a pitbull can cost between Rs 35,000 and Rs 83,000. Photo: Unsplash

It must be noted that while these dogs are friendly and cute, they can capable of pulling over 500 kg on wheels. Ther bite force measures around 235 PSI. But its ferociousness depends on how it is raised, trained, and treated, which is the case with most animals.

Among the most common breeds owned by wealthy Indians, including celebrities, are pugs, dachshunds, beagles, golden retrievers, German shepherds, Indian Pariah dogs, boxers and Indian spitz. Pitbulls are also among these breeds and are often misunderstood.

The aforementioned breeds are not easy to raise at home because of the cost incurred beyond purchase. According to Supertails, a first-year setup can for a pitbull can cost between Rs 35,000 and Rs 83,000, and the monthly expenses can range from Rs 5,300 to Rs 11,000.

For some affluent Indians, the appeal of a dog goes beyond its temperament or appearance. It is not about choosing a furry friend. Premium breeds such as pitbulls have increasingly become status symbols, with their hefty price tags.

While there is no nation-wide ban on pitbulls, the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) and the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying released guidelines in 2023 proposing a ban on the import, breeding, and sale of many breeds, including American Pit Bull Terriers. The authorities cited public safety concerns, and the guidelines were met with legal challenges.

As a result, regulations governing such breeds vary from one state and city to another. In fact, many housing societies in India have imposed restrictions on pitbulls and other powerful breeds in common areas. Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in several metro cities also have specific guidelines regarding the movement of such dogs in public spaces, particularly parks and lifts.

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