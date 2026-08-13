Couple Injured In Pitbull Attack In Punjab

A couple suffered multiple injuries after they were attacked by a pitbull dog in Ghuman Nagar here, with a purported CCTV footage of the incident going viral on social media.

Commenting on the incident, Patiala Mayor Kundan Gogia told PTI that keeping aggressive dog breeds as pets would be banned in the city.

He said the matter would be discussed at a House meeting of the municipal corporation and a special resolution would be considered in this regard.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening when Ankit Sabharwal and his wife Shifali, residents of Patiala, had gone to Ghuman Nagar along with a property dealer to view a house for rent.

According to Ankit, when the gate of the house was opened, a pitbull dashed out and attacked his wife. The dog severely mauled her arm and other parts of her body, causing deep injuries that required surgery. She is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Ankit also sustained deep bite injuries on his legs and back while trying to save his wife.

A purported CCTV footage of the incident shows the dog attacking the couple, while nearby residents make strenuous efforts to stave it off. The victims can be seen trying to escape from the frenzied animal.

A woman emerges from the house with a stick but fails to stop the dog. Thereafter, two-three more persons wielding sticks are seen approaching the ravenous dog and somehow pulling the injured couple away.

Ankit said police have been informed about the incident and sought action against those responsible for allegedly allowing the dog to roam freely.

The incident has raised fresh concerns over the safety of residents amid repeated cases of dog attacks in the city. Earlier, on August 9, a girl was allegedly mauled by a stray dog while passing through Guru Nanak Nagar area.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)