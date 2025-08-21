Mandatory Muzzles For Pet Dogs In Public: Chennai Civic Body Warns Owners

Pet dogs in Chennai cannot be taken into public places without a muzzle, leash, and collar, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has warned, as the city witnesses rising cases of dog bites and fatal attacks. In a strongly worded release, the civic body reminded that owners must also obtain licenses for their pets and ensure rabies vaccinations are up to date.

The GCC has cautioned that those who allow their dogs to roam freely in streets, parks, and apartment lifts without safety restraints will face strict criminal action under the guidelines of the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI). Only one dog can be taken into public spaces at a time, and aggressive or violent breeds must not be reared.

This warning comes in the wake of several recent tragedies. Yesterday, a 55-year-old man in Chennai was mauled to death by a pet pit bull, whose woman owner also suffered injuries and is under treatment. Earlier this year, a five-year-old boy in Kancheepuram died after a stray dog attack, while in Madurai, a 60-year-old woman succumbed to rabies after failing to get vaccinated in time following a bite.

Doctors at government hospitals in Chennai say hundreds of dog-bite cases are reported each month, raising concerns about public safety and rabies prevention. Civic officials stressed that irresponsible ownership was endangering lives.

"Pet owners must act responsibly. Any violation — such as keeping aggressive dogs without a license, failing to vaccinate, or allowing them to roam without muzzles — will invite criminal action," the GCC said.

The Corporation has appealed to residents to report unlicensed and aggressive dogs in their neighbourhoods, assuring strict follow-up action.