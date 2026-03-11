Pitbull Unleashed On Rajasthan Cops During Probe, Constable Suffers Bite Injuries

A pitbull dog was unleashed on a police team when it visited a house in Rajasthan's Bikaner in connection with an investigation. A woman constable suffered multiple bite injuries in the dog attack.

Mali Jakhar (47), a head constable posted at JNVC Police Station, stated in her complaint that she and her team had visited the house of Manisha Modi in Chanakya Nagar as part of an investigation on March 2.

A girl opened the door, and the police asked her to call Manisha Modi. Shortly after, she returned with a pitbull, left it outside the gate, and shut the door.

The dog allegedly attacked Jakhar and bit her. Two sub-inspectors, Sharda and Mukesh, who were at the scene, managed to rescue her and took her to a hospital.

In her complaint, the constable alleged the dog was deliberately released on them to obstruct police work and cause harm.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case against the accused.

Station House Officer Vikram Vishnoi has assured of strict action against the accused.