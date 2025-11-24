Delhi Boy Loses Ear In Shocking Pit Bull Attack, Dog Owner Arrested

A six-year-old boy was left with severe injuries, including the loss of his right ear, after a pit bull mauled him in northwest Delhi's Prem Nagar area.

The attack happened on Sunday evening in Vinay Enclave, where the child had been playing outside his house.

The pit bull suddenly came out of a neighbour's residence and charged at the boy. The dog belongs to Rajesh Pal, 50, a tailor by profession.

A call was made to the Prem Nagar police station at 5.38 pm, reporting that the child had been badly injured and taken to the hospital by his parents.

The boy suffered serious wounds, and the dog bit off his right ear. With the help of neighbours, the parents managed to free him from the animal and rushed him to BSA Hospital in Rohini.

He was later moved to Safdarjung Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

The preliminary inquiry found that the pit bull had been brought home around one-and-a-half years ago by Rajesh Pal's son, Sachin Pal, who is currently lodged in jail in an attempted murder case.

Police have collected the child's medical records and recorded the statement of his father, Dinesh, who works in a private factory in Kirti Nagar.

Based on the complaint and medical findings, a case was registered at the Prem Nagar police station, and dog owner Rajesh Pal has been arrested.