"I Was Very Scared": Minor Victim Of Deliberate Dog Bite Case In Mumbai

"We were sitting and chatting. One of my friends asked him (the accused dog owner) where he was going with the pitbull. He started coming towards us with the dog. Everyone escaped but I couldn't... He was releasing the dog towards me and was laughing. The dog bit me, and then I ran. It also held my clothes... I was very scared...", the minor boy, who was attacked by accused Sohail Khan's pitbull dog in an auto-rikshaw on July 17, said.

On July 17 night, at around 10:00 p.m., a disturbing incident was reported in Mumbai when a Pitbull dog owner named Sohail Khan deliberately released his dog on a minor boy playing in an auto rickshaw parked in a residential area, according to Mumbai Police. Khan allegedly set his pet dog loose on the minor without any provocation.

Mumbai Police said, "On 17th July at around 10:00 PM, the complainant's minor son was playing in a parked rickshaw in the residential area when the accused, Mohammad Sohail Khan -- an acquaintance from the same locality -- deliberately released his brown-coloured pet dog".

The dog attacked the minor boy, biting him on the chin and hands, causing serious injuries. A video of the incident went viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage and condemnation. Based on the detailed statement of the complainant, father of the minor child, an offence was registered by the police under BNS at Mankhurd Police Station.

"Due to a lack of control and supervision, the dog bit the child on the chin, causing injury. Based on the detailed statement of the complainant, an offence has been registered under sections 291, 125, 125(a) of IPC (BNS) at Mankhurd Police Station. A notice has been served to the accused under Section 35(3) of BNS", said Mumbai Police.

The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy, on the basis of a release issued by the Ministry, mentioned that States/UTs have reported, as per the data reported on the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (Integrated Health Information Platform) portal, under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, that 21,95,122 dog bites cases occurred in India during Jan-Dec'2024.

