7-Year-Old Girl Injured In Sudden Attack By Pitbull In Chennai: Police

A seven-year-old girl was injured after a Pitbull suddenly attacked her in Tondiarpet here, police said on Tuesday.

The girl, who suffered injuries to her face and chin, has been admitted to the Stanley Government Hospital here where she has been advised plastic surgery by the doctors. Her condition was stable, the official said.

The violent animal has been caught and sent to the Chennai Corporation's Animal Shelter, he added.

After the girl stepped out of her first-floor house in Tondiarpet on Sunday, the house owner's dog grabbed at her face. Hearing her screams, her father and neighbours rushed to her help and somehow managed to save the girl.

The canine's owner Jothi, who was living on the ground floor, had been booked under sections 125 and 291 of the BNS.

An official from the civic body visited the girl at the hospital and enquired about her health condition. He said the three-year-old Pitbull was brought home by the owner a month ago from her relative's house. The owners did not have a pet licence, the official added.

Following the attack, the police arrested Jothi for negligence with respect to animals and endangering human life.

