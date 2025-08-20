Chennai Man, 50, Mauled To Death By Neighbour's Pitbull: Cops

In yet another disturbing case of dog attack, a 55-year-old man was mauled to death by a Pitbull in Chennai's Jafferkhanpet area on Tuesday. The victim, identified as Karunakaran, died on the spot due to injuries after the dog attacked him in a narrow residential street.

Police said the Pitbull, owned by a woman named Poongodi, was not leashed when it lunged at the victim. In the struggle, the owner too suffered bite injuries while trying to restrain the animal. She is undergoing treatment and will be arrested for negligence once discharged, police confirmed.

"The dog mauled the neighbour, none could overpower it and the man died on the spot," a senior officer told NDTV. The officer further added, "We are investigating if the owner had obtained licence for the dog."

Eyewitnesses recounted that the attack was particularly brutal, with the dog biting the victim's genital area. Neighbours said they had earlier urged the owner to shift the dog, citing safety concerns in the congested street, but their appeals went unheeded.

Veterinary officials later captured the Pitbull, and it has been sent for observation. Police said no formal complaints were lodged earlier against the owner, though residents had raised concerns with the Chennai Corporation.

This death comes close on the heels of other dog bite cases in the city. Last year, a girl was mauled by Rottweilers at a park, and earlier this month, another auto driver was injured by two Rottweilers being walked by a minor boy. In that case, the owner was arrested and the dogs were sent to the pound.

With rising incidents of pet dog attacks, the Chennai Corporation is considering stricter measures, including mandatory muzzling of ferocious breeds in public spaces.

The latest tragedy also comes amid the Supreme Court's interim order directing Delhi authorities to capture and shelter stray dogs.