7-Year-Old Chennai Girl Mauled By Pit Bull, Doctors Recommend Plastic Surgery

A seven-year-old girl was severely mauled by a Pit Bull in Chennai's Tondiarpet on Monday, resulting in major injuries to her face and chin. The child is currently undergoing treatment at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, where doctors have recommended reconstructive plastic surgery due to the extent of tissue damage.

The attack took place when the girl, who lives on the first floor of a rented house, came down to the ground floor, where the three-year-old Pit Bull was allegedly left unleashed. The dog pounced on the child. Her father, present at the scene, fought desperately to save her and managed to pull her away, but not before she suffered serious facial injuries.

The dog's caretaker, identified as Jothi, has been arrested. Investigators say the original owner of the Pit Bull is reportedly travelling abroad, and Jothi's family had adopted the animal. However, authorities revealed that the family had not obtained a licence to keep the pet, a mandatory requirement under local pet ownership rules.

A photograph shared with NDTV shows the right side of the child's face completely bandaged, highlighting the severity of the injuries. The girl's family has so far declined to speak to the media, visibly distraught over the incident.

The Chennai Corporation has seized the dog, which is now being held at an animal shelter run by the civic body.

An officer told NDTV, "This is a serious violation. Not only was the pitbull unlicensed, but it was also left without restraint. We're investigating all angles, including negligence and violations of pet laws."

In Chennai, pet rules mandate leashing, muzzling of aggressive breeds, and licensing-especially in public spaces like parks.