US Woman Handcuffed Son, Allowed Him To Be Mauled By Pitbull As Punishment: Police

An Ohio woman and her boyfriend have been arrested following a shocking incident in which her 6-year-old son was handcuffed as a form of "corporal punishment" before being attacked by a pit bull, according to police. Angelina Williams, 27, of Cleveland, and her boyfriend, Taylor Marvin-Brown, now face charges of endangering children and obstructing justice.

In a release, the Ashland County Police said, "On Saturday, August 17, 2024, at 5:06 pm the cops received a 911 call for a squad to be sent to 23 Chapel Street, Savannah, Ohio. Dispatchers were told that a Pitbull had bitten a 6-year-old child on the neck and ear. When the squad members and deputies arrived, the child was in serious condition, and Life Flight was called. Deputies identified the mother as Angelina Williams of Cleveland, Ohio, who was living with a family member of Robert Michalski, who was the owner of the house and dog. Robert had left the house with Pitbull prior to deputies arriving."

Detectives and deputies learnt through an investigation that the 6-year-old child had been restrained with handcuffs on his hands and feet when the Pitbull attacked him.

A search warrant was executed at the house where deputies recovered evidence to support the investigation. Also, they found Robert and the Pitbull hiding in a cubbyhole upstairs at the residence. The Pitbull was taken into custody to be housed as a vicious dog.

Angelina Williams and Robert Michalski were taken into custody and taken to jail. Angelina's boyfriend, Taylor Desiree Marvin-Brown, was at the house and assisted with the restraining of the 6-year-old child. She was taken into custody along with Williams and Michalski.

The investigation will continue, and the case will be forwarded to the Ashland County Prosecutor's Office.