US Woman Gets Pet Pitbull To Maul Son, 6, For Refusing To Pick Up Dog Poop

An Ohio mother, who handcuffed her 6-year-old son as "corporal punishment" and let their pit bull dog attack him like a "chew toy", has been sentenced to 19 years in jail.

At the time of the incident on August 17, 2024, Angelina Williams, 28, subjected the child to this brutal punishment after he refused to pick up dog poop in the yard with his bare hands. She then let the pit bull maul her son, People reported.

The boy barely survived the horrifying attack, sustaining severe wounds to his throat after having little chance to protect himself.

She then attempted to tie him to a chair with rope when he fell to the ground, and the homeowner's pit bull viciously attacked him.

The dog clamped down on the boy's throat and refused to go, leaving the young boy with severe neck wounds.

The terrifying episode led to charges against Williams, her boyfriend Marvin-Brown, and her uncle, Robert Michalski Jr, the dog's owner, who fled the scene with the dog to save it from being taken from him.

Williams pleaded guilty in May to four counts of child endangerment, obstruction of justice, possession of criminal tools, and kidnapping.

Detained without bail since her arrest in August last year, she will be given credit for the 361 days she has been imprisoned, reports said.

When the attack occurred, the youngster and his sister, aged 8, who had also been restrained, were paying Williams a visit at Michalski's house in Savannah, roughly 100 km south of Cleveland.

Following a miraculous full recovery, the young boy and his sister are currently "residing together in the care of a legal custodian where they are receiving appropriate support and protection."