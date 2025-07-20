Man Laughs As His Pit Bull Bites Child Inside Auto-Rickshaw In Mumbai

An 11-year-old boy was bitten by a Pit Bull after it was intentionally unleashed on him by its owner in Mumbai's eastern suburb. In a video of the incident, the scared child was seen inside an auto-rickshaw with the dog sitting next to him. Its owner was seen sitting in the front seat of the rickshaw, amused by the child's frightened reactions. He wasn't even holding on to the dog's leash.

Seconds later, the boy is heard screaming, and the dog leaps to bite his chin. He somehow manages to escape the vehicle even as the pitbull grabs his clothes. The dog's owner, instead of helping the child, keeps laughing as his pet runs after the boy. The incident happened in Mankhurd area on Thursday.

"The dog bit me. Then, I ran away. He even grabbed my clothes," said the victim, Hamza, on the attack on him. He also said that he pleaded with the dog's owner to help him, but he kept laughing.

The child also claimed that no one came forward to help him. "They were just filming the attack," he said.

Hamza said that he was "very scared" after the attack.

The police have filed a complaint on Friday against the dog's owner - identified as Mohammad Sohail Hasan (43) - based on the complaint by the father of the victim.

As per the complaint, Mr Hasan let go of his dog on the child who was playing inside a parked autorickshaw.

The case has been registered under sections 291 (negligent abandonment of animals), 125 (causing simple hurt) and 125(A) of the Indian Penal Code (BNS). The accused has also been issued a notice under section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).