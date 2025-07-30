US Man Caught On Camera Setting Pit Bull On Fire In New York, Arrested

A 29-year-old man, Isaiah Gurley, was arrested for allegedly dragging a lifeless pit bull into the street and setting it on fire in South Ozone Park, Queens, according to The New York Post. The disturbing incident occurred around 4:45 a.m. on Thursday, near 128th Street and 116th Avenue.

According to the NYPD, Gurley poured an accelerant over the brindle-colored dog and set it ablaze, leaving the animal to burn in the street. When officers arrived, they found the dog dead. It remains unclear whether the dog was already deceased before being set on fire or if it died as a result of the flames. A necropsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death.

Gurley was recognized at the Queens Center Mall on Monday evening by a shopper who noticed he was wearing the same maroon POLO hoodie seen in surveillance footage. The shopper alerted authorities, leading to Gurley's arrest at around 8:20 p.m, as per the NY Post.

He faces several charges, including aggravated cruelty to animals, reckless endangerment, torturing or injuring an animal, failure to feed an animal, and arson with intent to damage property.

Police have not yet confirmed whether the dog belonged to Gurley.

Gurley has a previous arrest record for an assault that took place on December 17, 2019, in Brooklyn. The investigation into this recent act of cruelty is ongoing, as officials seek justice for the animal involved.