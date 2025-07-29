What Is FAFO? Decoding The New Parenting Trend That's Viral

"What is FAFO?" is the question taking over online conversations lately, and it's not just internet slang; it's a parenting shift in action. Borrowing from comedian Russell Peters' iconic line, "Somebody's gonna get hurt real bad," a phrase many South Asian kids grew up hearing, today's parents are embracing a similar no-nonsense attitude. Ditching the gentle parenting trend, many are turning to a firmer style summed up by the viral acronym FAFO, short for "F*** Around and Find Out."

Here's what it really means, and why it's resonating across generations.

What Is FAFO?

According to The Wall Street Journal, the internet calls it "FAFO," short for "F-Around and Find Out." It's a child-rearing style that elevates consequences over the "gentle parenting" methods that have helped shape Gen Z.

FAFO (often pronounced "faff-oh") is based on the idea that parents can ask and warn, but if a child breaks the rules, Mom and Dad aren't standing in the way of the repercussions. Won't bring your raincoat? Walk home in the downpour. Didn't feel like having lasagna for dinner? Survive until breakfast. Left your toy on the floor again? Go find it in the trash under the lasagna you didn't eat.

Parenting that's light on discipline has dominated the culture in recent decades. But critics blame the approach for some of Gen Z's problems in adulthood. They cite surveys that show young adults struggling with workplace relationships (was it because their parents never told them "no"?) and suffering from depression and anxiety (was it because their parents refereed all their problems?).

For parents who have spent years trying to meet their children's emotional needs without slipping into overt permissiveness, FAFO can sound blessedly simple.

History

The term FAFO became widely popular through memes and internet culture in the late 2010s, but its origins go back further. According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, it is an expression of warning or schadenfreude. According to Urban Dictionary, it was first associated with biker slang. However, its meaning and use have expanded over time. The Washington Post has linked the phrase to African American slang and highlighted its increasing use in political conversations, especially as it gained traction on social media.

FAFO Enters Political Discourse

The phrase FAFO has gained political relevance in recent years, especially during critical events. During the 2024 US presidential election, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner used a censored version of the term in a press conference to warn against any attempts to disrupt the voting process in the city. Similarly, former Democratic congressman Bakari Sellers used the phrase on CNN to describe the possible consequences of a second term for Donald Trump, referencing the unpredictability seen during his first term.

FAFO's cultural influence has grown beyond politics, especially after Elon Musk used it in 2022 in response to Kanye West's suspension from Twitter. It quickly became the "word of the year" and spread across platforms like TikTok, where it's used for political takes and everyday humour. Once a casual warning, FAFO is now a widely used phrase to assert boundaries, express frustration, and highlight that actions come with consequences.