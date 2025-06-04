Chennai Auto Driver Injured After Being Bitten By Pet Dogs, Owner Arrested

An auto-rickshaw driver was bitten by two Rottweilers in Chennai while waiting near the Washermanpet area. The dogs, reportedly being walked by a minor boy, suddenly charged at the unsuspecting man, causing serious injuries.

According to senior police officials, the owner of the dogs, identified as Mahendran, has been arrested and will be remanded.

"We are investigating the circumstances under which the attack took place," a senior police officer told NDTV.

Preliminary investigations revealed that although the dogs were vaccinated, they were not registered with the Chennai Corporation as required. Authorities confirmed that the Rottweilers have been taken to the city pound pending further examination.

The injured auto driver is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital. His wife has filed a formal complaint with the local police. The use of a minor to control the dogs has raised further legal and ethical questions.

This incident comes nearly a year after a similar attack in which a young girl was mauled by two Rottweilers at a public park in the city. In response to the recurring threat, the Chennai Corporation had announced plans to enforce stricter regulations, including mandatory muzzling of ferocious breeds like Rottweilers in public areas. But this has not been adopted yet.