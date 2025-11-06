Kerala Official Visits House For Voter List Revision, Dog Bites Her Face

A Booth Level Officer (BLO) in Kerala was attacked by a pet dog when she visited a house in Kottayam to hand out forms for the upcoming revision of voter rolls. The woman officer was left with injuries to her face and neck after the dog bit her multiple times.

Kerala is among the 12 states where the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process has already started, with the distribution of enumeration forms to voters.

The woman, who is among the 171 BLOs assigned in the Kottayam constituency, had visited a house to distribute enumeration forms when the houseowner released her dog on her, she claimed.

"I was on SIR duty in Kottayam, Pakkil. On duty, I was bitten by a dog several times. The injuries are making it hard to do the survey," she told news agency ANI.

The SIR exercise seeks to "purify" the voter lists, according to the Election Commission. The second phase of the multi-state exercise was announced on October 27, after the first phase in Bihar, ahead of the ongoing assembly elections.

During the enumeration period (November 4 to December 4 in Phase 2), the BLOs visit the voters' houses up to three times for matching and linking their forms.

The draft electoral rolls will be published on December 9, followed by a time period for the voters to raise objections. The final voter list will be out on February 7, 2026.