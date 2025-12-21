Migrant Worker Lynched In Kerala After Being Mistaken As "Bangladeshi"

What began as a search for employment ended in an unthinkable tragedy for a young migrant worker from Chhattisgarh. Thirty-one-year-old Ramnarayan Baghel, 31, a resident of Sakti district, travelled to Kerala in search of work. However, this search turned fatal after Ramnarayan was beaten to death by a mob in Palakkad district after being mistaken for a Bangladeshi national.

On the evening of December 17, in the Attapallam area under Valayar police station limits, local residents detained him on suspicion of theft and questioned his identity. What followed was a brutal assault. According to the police, no stolen property was recovered from him.

Severe Head Injuries, Excessive Bleeding

A video of the incident has surfaced, showing the severity of the violence. The post-mortem report has revealed more than 80 injury marks on Ramnarayan's body. Doctors noted severe head injuries, multiple wounds across his body, and excessive bleeding, which ultimately led to his death. Police said blood was seen oozing from his chest during the assault.

The 31-second-long viral video of the assault showed Ramnarayan being repeatedly addressed as a "Bangladeshi" by the local residents. At one point, a person recording the video asks him, "What is your language?" He is then asked where his village is. Before Ramnarayan can properly respond, those around him themselves say, "You are Bangladeshi."

Barely conscious due to the beating, Ramnarayan is heard saying that his sister lives in his village. The person filming responds mockingly, saying, "Your sister is Bangladeshi." Despite this, the mob continues to chant "You are Bangladeshi" and resumes the brutal assault on Ramnarayan, beating him mercilessly.

Police Arrest 5 Accused

The Kerala Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Five accused, Murli, Prasad, Anu, Bipin, and Anandan, all residents of Attapallam village, were arrested on December 18. Police have clarified that Ramnarayan had no criminal record.

The victim leaves behind two sons, aged eight and 10. Ramnarayan's cousin, Shashikant Baghel, said the family is devastated by the loss.

"He went to Kerala only to earn a living, but he was beaten to death after being mistaken for a Bangladeshi. He was a poor man," Shashikant said. "I appeal to the government to help his family. He has very young children, and there is no one to support them. The government should provide some support so that they can survive and have food to eat," Shashikant said.

Reacting to the incident, Chhattisgarh Home Minister Vijay Sharma said there was widespread outrage over the killing. "What happened is tragic. We have discussed the matter, and the Chhattisgarh government is trying to provide assistance to the family at every level," he said.