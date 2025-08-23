On Camera, 7 Stray Dogs Attack Maharashtra Man. Then A Dramatic Escape

A man dramatically escaped the attack by a pack of seven stray dogs in Maharashtra's Pimpri Chinchwad on Saturday early morning. The incident, which was caught on CCTV camera, took place around 5 am when the man was on his way to work.

The nearly three-minute clip shows the man walking in a dark alley when seven stray dogs came running towards him and attacked him. The animals looked like they were trying to bite him. The man then jumped and stood behind a bike. When the dogs continued to attack him, he pushed the bike at them. No dog was injured.

Within a few minutes, people living nearby came out of their houses and managed to shoo the dogs away. However, a few minutes later, the animals came back to the spot. This time, the man who was still standing on the side of the road, defended himself with a wooden board.

The dogs then ran away.

The man was injured in the attack, officials said.

After the incident, locals demanded that the Municipal Corporation control the stray dog menace in the area.

This comes amid the nationwide debate over rising cases of stray dog bites leading to rabies deaths. Last week, the Supreme Court had ruled that all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR and adjoining regions must be shifted away from residential localities to shelters in view of the rising cases of dog bites leading to rabies deaths. This was challenged by animal lovers who even carried out large protests across the country.

The top court on Friday tweaked its order, directing that the animals be released back into the same area after sterilisation and immunisation. However, the three-judge bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria made it clear that the relocation will not apply to dogs infected with rabies or suspected to be infected with rabies and those displaying aggressive behaviour.

According to the court, the Animal Birth Control (ABC) rules will be followed - which provide a set of guidelines to control the stray population.

The court also directed the municipal authorities to create a dedicated feeding space where people can feed stray dogs, adding that public feeding will not be allowed - and if violated, strict action would follow. Animal lovers can apply for the adoption of dogs before the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the court said, but also warned that once adopted, those dogs should not be left back on the streets.