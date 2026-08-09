Kiara Advani Wears White Corset Top And Thigh-Slit Skirt For <i>Toxic</i> Trailer Launch, Internet Reacts

Kiara Advani is a master when it comes to fashion. Her latest look for the Toxic trailer launch in Bengaluru is proof. The actress opted for an all-white ensemble for the grand event and looked as stunning as ever.

About Kiara Advani's look

Kiara wore a structured corset top paired with a matching white silk skirt featuring a thigh-high slit. She completed her look with statement diamond drop earrings and left her hair open. The actress also shared a series of pictures on Instagram, captioning the post: "The only way to battle chaos is with chaos."

The post went viral soon after it was shared on social media. One user wrote, "Wow Queen," while another commented, "So gorgeous." Referring to her character Nadia, a fan wrote, "NADIA, WE'RE SO SEATED FOR YOU." Another commented, "Alllll theee besttttt Nadia."

About the Toxic trailer

The trailer features high-octane stylised action sequences, dark romance, and characters who become increasingly chaotic as the story unfolds.

Key characters, including Nayanthara as Ganga, Kiara Advani as Nadia, Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth, Rukmini Vasanth as Melissa, and Tara Sutaria as Rebecca, come across as unpredictable and unhinged.

The trailer also includes recurring flashbacks of a child, followed by Yash, who plays dual roles as Raya and Rumi, also known as Ticket. Set in a world of ruthless crime, the film features several intense and gory moments. At its core, Toxic is a tale of power, romance, and betrayal, and the trailer effectively captures these themes.

While the trailer does not reveal much about the plot, it establishes Raya's complex relationships with the women at the centre of this "fairy tale for grown-ups".

Toxic has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and several other languages.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Written and filmed in Kannada and English, the movie will also be released in dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. It is scheduled to hit theatres on August 26.



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