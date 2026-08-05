Kanikka Kapur Reacts After Being Mistaken For Kiara Advani In <i>Batwara 1947</i> Poster

The buzz around Batwara 1947 is growing after the release of its trailer and new character posters. Among the cast members, Kanikka Kapur grabbed special attention after her poster with Karan Deol, as fans noticed an uncanny resemblance to Kiara Advani. Kanikka Kapur has now broken her silence on the matter.

What's Happening

Kanikka Kapur told HT City, "When I saw people had mistaken me for Kiara in the poster, I laughed a lot. Like, what's going on? People have compared me before, but never this much. So I was just laughing, thinking maybe when they watch the movie, they will look for Kiara. But no, I am okay with it. You can't really tell everyone that no, no, no, this is me."

She continued: "People have already told me many times that I look like her. Once, I think her makeup artist was doing her makeup and even said, 'Oh my God, it just feels like Kiara only'. A lot of people say I look like her. A lot of people say I don't."

"I had a web show, Immature (season 2). In that, my look was a ponytail. At that time too, there were comparisons where people put both our pictures together - hers from Kabir Singh and mine from the show. Because the look was similar, those comparisons happened then as well. So I'm sort of very used to being compared to her," added Kanikka Kapur.

She concluded, "Honestly, I don't mind because I find her really pretty. And I've said that before. So it's okay if people want to do it. I'm okay with it. If they think I look like her, fine."

About The Viral Poster

In the new poster, Kanikka Kapur can be seen wearing a floral suit with simple makeup and slightly messy hair. Her overall look may remind viewers of Kiara Advani's character Dimple Cheema from Shershaah.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Congratulations, Kanikka Kapur. I really thought it was Kiara Advani on the poster.”

Another shared, “I thought it's Kiara.”

“It's an AI poster; that's why she looks like Kiara. Bloody how lazy this industry has become it's so shameful,” a comment read.

An individual stated, “She exactly looks like Kiara Advani.”

Another mentioned, “For a second I assumed it's Kiara Advani.”

One more added, “They used AI and made her look like Kiara Advani.”

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the movie, based on a 1989 play by Asghar Wajahat titled Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai, will be hitting theatres on August 14. Other than Kanikka Kapur and Karan Deol, the cast includes Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh.

About Kanikka Kapur

Batwara 1947 marks Kanikka Kapur's Bollywood debut, but she is not new to acting. She became known for her role in the TV show Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2. She has also worked in several other projects, including Tippu, Dono Modern Parivar, A Gift Of Love: Sifar and Murderbad.

ALSO READ | Internet Mistakes Kanikka Kapur For Kiara Advani In New Batwara 1947 Poster