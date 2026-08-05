Viral Photo From <i>King</i> Sets Reveals Shah Rukh Khan's Rugged, Bloodied Look

Shah Rukh Khan's King is easily one of the most-awaited Bollywood films right now. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action thriller is expected to feature SRK in a rugged, action-heavy role. While the makers have kept most details under wraps, leaked pictures from the film's sets have been grabbing attention every few weeks. Now, another image has surfaced online and is being widely shared on Reddit.

The latest photo appears to be from an intense action sequence. Shah Rukh Khan is seen standing in the middle of what appears to be a warehouse or a factory set. Dressed in an all-black outfit with a few buttons left open, he sports messy hair, a rough beard, and what looks like fake blood and injuries on his face and arms.

The actor is holding a metal rod in one hand while several bodies can be seen lying on the floor around him. Smoke fills the background, adding to the gritty look of the scene, while a large camera crane and crew members are visible.

Back in May, another leaked image from King had gone viral across social media. It showed Shah Rukh Khan sporting an intense look with a bruise on his face, standing in a rustic setting with several cars parked in the background. Viral posts claimed the picture was from a high-octane chase sequence.

King, directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, in a key role. The ensemble cast includes Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and more. The film is being produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.

King is slated to be released on December 24, 2026.