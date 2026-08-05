Nikita Rawal Targets Ranbir Kapoor's Old Beef Remark, Says He Shouldn't Play Lord Rama In <i>Ramayana</i>

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is one of the biggest Bollywood films in the making. The two-part epic stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.

Ahead of the film's release, actress Nikita Rawal has shared her strong views on Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama. Speaking to Bollywood Mascot, she said she doesn't believe Ranbir is the right choice for the role. She cited his earlier statement about eating beef, saying it hurts the religious sentiments of many Hindus.

Calling out the actor, Nikita said, "This character is not for Ranbir Kapoor at all. Such a disgusting and characterless person, who eats beef and has said this publicly. What do you think that such a person will be able to understand the character of Rama?"

She also questioned the makers for casting him in the film. "Giving this character to such a person, who is openly saying that he is eating beef, this is an insult to the faith, feelings and character of Rama," she said. Nikita further asked why religious groups were not speaking up over the issue.

The actress did not stop there. She added, "No matter what anyone says, I will say, and I will keep saying, that this disgusting person who eats beef can neither understand the character of Rama, nor can he portray him properly."

Nikita Rawal also demanded an apology from the actor. According to her, "He will have to apologise, because this is not just a question of his personal life; this is a question of the faith of crores of people." She said that playing such an important character comes with responsibility and that people's emotions should be respected.

The actress even called for a boycott of the film. "I feel that boycott this, I will keep running the hashtag boycott," she said. Nikita added that if Ranbir feels he has made a mistake, "he will come and apologise to the feelings of lakhs of people... otherwise I don't think that this is the right thing to do."

Meanwhile, Ramayana is set to release in two parts, with Ramayana: Part 1 arriving on Diwali 2026 and the second part planned for Diwali 2027.