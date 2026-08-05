Aanchal Khurana Clarifies Kushal Tandon Wasn't Shivangi Joshi's 'Boyfriend'

Television actress Aanchal Khurana has made another explosive statement following the controversy surrounding her recent claims about actress Shivangi Joshi. A day after she alleged that Shivangi once sent her a message asking her to stay away from her “so-called private boyfriend,” Aanchal clarified that the person she referred to was not actor Kushal Tandon.

The revelation came after social media users widely speculated that Aanchal's earlier remarks were aimed at Kushal. Addressing the controversy in a fresh video shared on social media, Aanchal questioned why her statements were being viewed as problematic.

“Main apna point rakhti hoon, sach batati hoon, toh har baat itni problematic kaise ho jaati hai? (When I state my point and speak the truth, how does everything end up becoming so problematic?)” she said. She also claimed that people assume she speaks without filters, adding, “Abhi aapko koi idea nahi hai ki main kitna filter laga ke bolti hoon. (You have no idea how much I filter myself when I speak.)”

The Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke actress further stated that she withheld several details from the public else the media would immediately reach out to her. Dismissing allegations of “clout chasing,” Aanchal said, “Mujhe isse kuch nahi chahiye.” She added that whenever she narrates the complete incident to her close friends and family, they are left shocked.

Hinting that there is much more she could reveal, Aanchal said, “Agar same baatein main bahar aa ke bata doon, Allah bachaye un logon ko phir. (If I come out and tell them about the evening, may Allah save those people.)”

Towards the end of the video, she addressed the biggest question surrounding her previous claims, saying, “Ohh, by the way, woh Kushal Tandon nahi tha.”

How Are Internet Users Reacting?

Although Aanchal did not reveal the identity of Shivangi Joshi's then-boyfriend, her clarification sparked a fresh wave of speculation online. Several users guessed she could be referring to actor Mohsin Khan, while others believed she was hinting at Randeep Rai.

A user commented, “She is talking about Balh2 Randeep Rai.”

“No, she's talking about Mohsin Khan,” another wrote.

Another user speculated, “Maybe because she said ‘Allah bachaye' in the end, she is indirectly hinting at Mohsin Khan.”

What Aanchal Khurana Claimed Earlier

In her earlier Instagram video, Aanchal recalled an incident from the time she and Shivangi were working together on a television show. She alleged that Shivangi sent her and one of her friends a lengthy message accusing them of getting too close to her then-boyfriend.

“Some years ago, I was doing a show, and on that show her so-called private boyfriend came on the show, and she sent a long text to me asking me and my friend to stay away from her boyfriend, and she accused me of hitting on him. However, that guy was not being true to her. I didn't care about both of them,” Anchal shared.