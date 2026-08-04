Madhuri Dixit Sells Commercial Office In Mumbai For Rs 4.85 Crore: Report

Madhuri Dixit has made a significant gain on one of her real estate investments with the sale of a commercial office space in Mumbai. The actor sold the property in Andheri for Rs 4.85 crore, according to a report by CRE Matrix. The sale fetched nearly nine times the price she had originally paid for the office. Madhuri had bought the commercial space for Rs 52.5 lakh nearly 18 years ago.

Frames Production Company Private Limited acquired the commercial office space. The sale deed was registered on June 23, 2026, the report added.

The office is located on the fourth floor of Morya Landmark-II Premises Co-operative Society Ltd, off Link Road in Oshiwara, Andheri West. With a carpet area of 1,594.24 sq ft and three dedicated parking spaces, the property was sold for Rs 4.85 crore, with Rs 29.1 lakh paid as stamp duty.

According to the documents, Madhuri had purchased the property on May 14, 2008, for Rs 52.5 lakh. The latest transaction marks an appreciation of roughly 824%, reflecting the sharp rise in commercial real estate values in the area.

Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Dr Shriram Nene, have been active in Mumbai's real estate market over the past two years. Their most recent move was in March 2026, when the actress leased a 731 sq ft office space at One Lodha Place in Lower Parel.

The agreement included one parking slot and a security deposit of Rs 17 lakh, reported Hindustan Times. Stamp duty of Rs 72,600 and registration charges of Rs 1,000 were also paid. The five-year lease began at Rs 4.25 lakh a month and was valued at approximately Rs 2.81 crore, with annual rental escalations.

In December 2025, the couple also sold their Juhu apartment for Rs 3.9 crore. The property was originally bought in 2012 for Rs 1.95 crore.