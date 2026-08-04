Noida Home Prices Rise 111% In 5 Years, Outpace Bengaluru, Gurugram

Noida is no longer just the more affordable cousin in the Delhi-NCR property market. It is now beating established real estate hotspots such as Bengaluru and Gurugram on property price growth.

Between 2020 and 2025, property prices in Noida jumped 111 per cent, according to data from Anarock. Prices rose from around Rs 6,300 per sq ft in 2020 to Rs 13,300 per sq ft in 2025.

The rise was much sharper than in Bengaluru and Gurugram.

Noida has recorded the fastest price appreciation among the major markets compared here. And this is not simply a story about prices moving up. It is also about how Noida has changed.

The city has seen a steady infrastructure push. Roads and expressways have improved. Metro connectivity has expanded. The Noida International Airport has added another major growth trigger.

The combination is changing the way buyers look at the market.

Noida's Big Infrastructure Bet

Amit Modi, Director, County Group, said Noida's price appreciation is linked to the market becoming more mature. "Noida's sharp appreciation in property value stems from the maturing and upgrading of the real estate market in terms of its nature," Modi said.

He pointed to the city's infrastructure and connectivity, along with the forthcoming international airport. The airport factor is particularly important. "Large infrastructure projects can change how buyers view a location. Areas that once seemed far from established business and residential hubs can suddenly become more attractive when connectivity improves."

Bengaluru Retains The Charm

Bengaluru remains one of India's biggest technology and employment centres. Its housing market has also delivered strong gains.

But the five-year numbers show a clear difference. Property prices in Bengaluru rose 66 per cent between 2020 and 2025. Noida's increase was significantly higher at 111 per cent.

Gurugram, meanwhile, recorded an 86 per cent rise. This does not mean Noida has become more expensive than these cities across the board. Gurugram's average price in the table remains higher than Noida's.

The key difference is the pace of appreciation. That distinction matters for investors who entered the Noida market several years ago. Meanwhile, rental yields have also risen across several major cities.

Luxury Housing Adding Another Layer

Noida's growth is also moving beyond traditional mid-income housing. Luxury and premium homes are becoming a bigger part of the market. Developers are increasingly targeting buyers looking for larger homes, better amenities and branded projects.

Prateek Tiwari, Managing Director, Prateek Group, said Noida has emerged as one of NCR's high-potential real estate markets. He attributed the momentum to infrastructure-led development, expanding employment hubs and sustained end-user demand.

"Within NCR, Noida has emerged as one of the highly potential real estate markets backed by the infrastructure-led development, expanding employment hubs, and sustained end-user demand," Tiwari said. He also expects luxury housing demand to strengthen further in the coming quarters.

Tiwari specifically highlighted Noida Sector 150 and Siddharth Vihar in Ghaziabad as important micro-markets attracting end-users and investors in the luxury housing segment.