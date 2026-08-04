Iran's Survival Economy: Families Sell Hair, Clothes, Rent Laptops To Get By

US-Iran Conflict: As the war between Iran and the United States (US) enters its sixth month, Iranian families are being pushed into an increasingly desperate search for cash. People are selling natural hair, perfume bottles and second-hand belongings, while renting out personal items to earn extra cash.

Iranian news agency ILNA has reported the emergence of a "survival economy" amid the ongoing war. Families are turning even seemingly worthless possessions into money. Natural hair is being sold. Used perfume bottles are being listed online. Second-hand clothes and work shoes are finding buyers. Laptops are being rented for short-term use.

Every Penny Counts

For families already struggling with soaring prices, every extra rial matters.

According to ILNA, online classified platforms are seeing more listings for used clothes, work shoes, used perfume bottles and natural hair. The hair is particularly striking.

People are selling natural hair for use in extensions. The price can run into several thousand Iranian rials, depending on factors such as length, colour and quality.

Used perfume bottles are also finding buyers. So are other household items that would normally have little value once their original purpose is over. ILNA said some sellers are even putting several low-value items together in a single listing in the hope of finding a buyer.

Besides, people are finding laptops on rent for office use or to attend online classes. The shift matters because a laptop is no longer being viewed only as something to own. For some households, it is something to use when needed and return when the job is done.

Inflation In Iran

ILNA, citing Iran's Statistical Center, reported that annual inflation has reached 66 per cent in the Iranian month ending in late July. Year-on-year inflation was reported at 87.9 per cent. This means the crisis is not limited to luxury spending. It is reaching into ordinary household decisions.

Recent reporting has also pointed to sharp increases in food prices and falling purchasing power. The National reported in May that Iran was facing extremely high inflation, with families cutting back on food and other everyday expenses. However, the country remains far from an outright economic collapse.

For ordinary families, however, the distinction can feel less important. When prices rise faster than incomes, survival often comes down to small decisions -- buy less, delay a purchase, sell something, and rent instead of buying.

The Hidden Cost Of An Economic Crisis

There is more to the story than unusual online advertisements. Iran's economic strain is increasingly visible in the way households manage basic needs. There is growing use of instalment payments for healthcare and medicines as families struggle with routine expenses.

Significantly, US President Donald Trump has warned that the latest round of peace negotiations with Iran is the "last chance" to bring an end to the conflict. Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that talks are "going on right now," at the request of Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and others. However, Tehran continues to deny that any direct negotiations with the US are taking place -- or that there are plans to hold them in the future.