Iran War Flare-Up Rattles Markets. Should You Buy The Dip Or Wait It Out?

Stock Market News: India has spent much of 2026 navigating a difficult global environment, and the recent flare-up in the Iran conflict shows that the economic landscape may not be improving anytime soon.

Rising oil prices earlier this year added another layer of uncertainty. Meanwhile, foreign investors have pulled out billions, and the rupee has remained under pressure.

According to Vivek Singhal, Founder and CEO Strategic Business Management Co, "Geopolitics has returned as the primary force shaping economic outcomes. The number of new trade restrictions imposed around the world each year has climbed to almost 3,000, close to three times the 2019 figure, and the logic of strategic competition now bends trade, technology, energy, finance, and even the movement of talent. For India's businesses and investors, the uncertainty the situation creates is not a passing market cycle. It is structural, and it is political at its core."

Yet, beneath all the noise, one message is becoming increasingly clear. India's economic fundamentals remain remarkably resilient.

Market experts say the country's growth story is intact, even if the journey remains volatile. Strong corporate balance sheets, healthy banking system, robust domestic participation and improving macroeconomic indicators continue to provide reasons for optimism.

'Rupee Least Volatile Emerging Market Currency'

The Indian rupee has struggled this year as the US dollar strengthened globally. But according to Sarvam Goel, Founder of Pocketful, much of the pessimism may already be priced in.

Goel points out that India's current account deficit remains below 1 per cent of GDP, forex reserves are enough to cover nearly 11 months of imports, and the Reserve Bank of India's recent policy measures are aimed at attracting fresh capital inflows.

"The RBI doesn't target a level, it targets stability," Goel says, adding that this disciplined approach has made the rupee one of the least volatile emerging market currencies. While he does not expect a sharp appreciation, he also believes the downside for the currency now appears limited unless a major external shock emerges.

Harsh Gupta Madhusudan, Fund Manager and Chief India Strategist at Ionic Wealth, echoes a similar view but takes an even longer-term perspective. He argues that the rupee's weakness is largely a by-product of a prolonged US dollar strength cycle rather than any structural weakness in India's economy.

According to him, India's macroeconomic architecture today is far stronger than it was during earlier currency crises. Strong forex reserves, resilient services exports, healthy remittances and a credible inflation-targeting framework have fundamentally changed the outlook.

Madhusudan believes the medium-term path for the rupee is actually upward, although the RBI will continue to smooth excessive volatility.

India's Stock Market Has Strong Foundations

Global uncertainty continues to dominate investor sentiment. But experts say India's equity story remains intact.

Goel says corporate balance sheets are healthier than they have been in years. Banks are well capitalised, government capital expenditure remains robust, credit growth continues steadily and domestic liquidity has become a major source of strength.

"The real risk isn't India, it's the world," he says.

According to Goel, any correction triggered by weakness in US markets is likely to be sharp but temporary because domestic investors now provide a structural cushion that simply did not exist during previous market cycles. He believes India's long-term earnings story is increasingly being driven by domestic fundamentals rather than Wall Street.

Indian Rupee vis-a-vis US Dollar (Credit: Trading Economics)

Prashasta Seth, CEO of Prudent Investment Managers LLP, also remains constructive on Indian equities. He says two major external headwinds-higher crude oil prices and rupee volatility-have eased considerably over recent weeks.

Lower oil prices help reduce imported inflation, improve corporate profitability and ease pressure on India's current account deficit.

Seth says investors are now closely watching the progress of the monsoon and Kharif sowing. While delayed sowing could temporarily push up food inflation, he considers it a near-term challenge rather than a structural one.

He remains selectively positive on financials, manufacturing and domestic consumption sectors.

Supporting his optimism are improving financial conditions. Brent crude has retreated to around $73 per barrel, government bond yields have softened to nearly 6.7 per cent, and manufacturing PMI continues to remain above 54, signalling economic expansion.

Madhusudan believes investors are underestimating where India stands in its long-term market cycle. According to him, the sharp correction and consolidation over the past 18 months have largely removed the excesses created during the post-pandemic rally.

He argues that India's corporate profitability has significant room to expand as more economic activity shifts from the unorganised sector to listed companies.

Corporate debt levels are at multi-decade lows, banks have cleaned up their balance sheets, and a fresh private capital expenditure cycle is only beginning, he says.

For long-term investors, Madhusudan believes the next four to five years could prove especially rewarding, particularly across consumer discretionary and financial stocks.

Sharing another data point, Singhal said, "According to Goldman Sachs, generative artificial intelligence could lift global GDP by roughly 7 percent, close to 7 trillion dollars, over a ten-year horizon. The gains, however, will land unevenly. The technology will rebuild whole industries and professions, but some will not survive the transition intact. The third is demographic divergence. India, Indonesia, and much of Africa keep adding workers and consumers, while many advanced economies confront ageing populations and shrinking labour pools. Capital tends to follow that divide."

'FII Selling A Concern, But Domestic Investors Have Changed The Game'

One of the biggest talking points this year has been the sharp exodus of foreign institutional investors.

Goel notes that nearly Rs 3 lakh crore has been withdrawn from Indian equities in 2026, making it one of the largest foreign selloffs since India opened its capital markets. He attributes the selling to elevated crude prices earlier in the year, higher US bond yields, a stronger dollar and a global shift towards AI-driven investment themes in East Asia.

While domestic investors have absorbed much of the selling pressure, Goel cautions against becoming complacent. He says India cannot rely solely on domestic money forever, and the decline in FII ownership to a 14-year low should serve as a warning rather than a milestone worth celebrating.

Goel acknowledges that recent policy measures announced by the government, including tax exemptions for foreign portfolio investors in government securities and higher foreign investment limits, are steps in the right direction. However, he believes the depth of the selloff points to more structural issues that policy incentives alone may not fully address.

Seth, however, believes sentiment has already started improving. He says FIIs turned net buyers during the second half of June as concerns around crude oil prices and geopolitical risks eased.

A stable rupee, improving liquidity conditions and softer bond yields have all helped restore investor confidence.

Even if foreign flows remain volatile, Seth says monthly SIP inflows of more than Rs 26,000 crore continue to provide a strong domestic liquidity base.

Madhusudan sees recent FII outflows as nothing more than a cyclical event. According to him, the selling reflects temporary concerns around tariffs, geopolitical tensions and the global excitement surrounding generative AI rather than any loss of confidence in India.

More importantly, he says the structure of India's capital markets has fundamentally changed.

The explosive growth of SIPs, increasing retail participation and a deeper domestic investor base have significantly reduced India's historical dependence on foreign money.

He also expects India's inclusion in major global bond indices to attract sustained foreign investment into sovereign debt, creating a new avenue for long-term capital inflows.

FII activity vis-a-vis DII activity (Credit: Groww)

India's Macro Story Remains Strong

Perhaps the biggest source of confidence comes from India's broader economic picture. Goel describes FY26 as one of India's strongest macroeconomic years in recent memory.

GDP growth stood at 7.7 per cent, making India the fastest-growing major economy for the fourth straight year. Inflation stayed below 4 per cent for much of the year, the current account deficit remained comfortably below 1 per cent of GDP, fiscal deficit met the budget target of 4.4 per cent, and India secured three sovereign credit rating upgrades.

He expects growth to moderate slightly to around 6.6-6.8 per cent in FY27 as energy costs rise, but believes the country's long-term foundations remain solid.

Seth shares that optimism. He says lower crude oil prices are helping contain imported inflation while easing pressure on both the fiscal and current account deficits.

With RBI liquidity measures improving financial conditions and government bond yields falling, India's macro environment continues to strengthen.

The biggest near-term domestic risk, according to Seth, remains food inflation if monsoon progress and Kharif sowing continue to lag expectations.

Madhusudan goes a step further. He argues that India's economy today is one of the least leveraged and most capital-efficient it has been in decades.

Corporate balance sheets have been cleaned up, banks are well-capitalised after years of resolving bad loans, and India's diversified economic structure sets it apart from many emerging markets that depend heavily on a single sector.

Unlike countries tied primarily to semiconductors or commodities, India enjoys balanced growth across services, manufacturing, finance and domestic consumption.

For short-term investors, this might not be the best time to enter the market. But for long-term investors, Madhusudan says the biggest risk may not be market volatility. "The greater risk lies in being structurally under-allocated to the world's most compelling investment opportunity," he says.