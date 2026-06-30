Three Mega Shifts That Could Decide India's Next Decade of Jobs

The world economy is no longer being shaped by growth alone. Politics is influencing trade. Artificial intelligence is changing the way businesses operate. Demographic shifts are redrawing the global labour map. Together, these forces are creating a new economic order -- and experts believe India stands at the centre of it.

For Indian businesses, investors and professionals, the biggest challenge may no longer be predicting the next market cycle. It may be preparing for a world where disruption is the new normal.

According to Vivek Singhal, Founder and CEO of Strategic Business Management Co., the global system that powered economic expansion for nearly three decades is beginning to unravel.

"For years, economics and geopolitics largely operated on separate tracks," Singhal said. Businesses expanded across borders, governments promoted integration and supply chains prioritised efficiency. That model, he argues, is now giving way to one where political decisions increasingly dictate economic outcomes.

One of the clearest signs of this shift is the sharp rise in trade restrictions. Countries are imposing more tariffs, export controls and investment barriers as they prioritise strategic interests over free trade. Data from the IMF also points to a significant increase in trade and investment restrictions over the past few years, signalling that this is more than a temporary phase.

Three Forces Reshaping Global Economy

Singhal believes today's uncertainty is being fuelled by three powerful trends unfolding simultaneously.

The first is geopolitical fragmentation. Trade has become a strategic tool rather than simply an economic activity. Supply chains are being redesigned, investment flows are changing and companies are reassessing where they manufacture and source products.

The second is artificial intelligence. Goldman Sachs estimates generative AI could add nearly $7 trillion to global GDP over the next decade. But those gains are unlikely to be evenly distributed. While some industries could become far more productive, others may undergo sweeping disruption.

The third is demographic divergence. While countries such as India, Indonesia and several African nations continue to add young workers and consumers, many developed economies are dealing with ageing populations and shrinking workforces. Capital, Singhal says, is increasingly moving towards regions with stronger long-term growth potential.

Taken together, these three developments are changing the way countries compete.

"The conversation is no longer just about economic growth," Singhal said. "Resilience, technological capability and the ability to adapt quickly are becoming just as important."

Why India Could Emerge As One Of The Biggest Winners

India enters this period with several advantages.

Its population of over 1.4 billion, expanding digital economy, strong technology talent pool and globally recognised digital public infrastructure-including UPI, Aadhaar and India Stack-have strengthened its position in the changing global landscape.

But Singhal cautions against assuming success is guaranteed.

He says India must continue investing in education, research, advanced manufacturing, energy security and AI preparedness if it wants to fully capitalise on the opportunity. Countries that learn and adapt faster, rather than simply produce more, are likely to lead the next phase of global growth.

Businesses Changing The Way They Think

The shift is already visible in corporate boardrooms.

According to Singhal, investors are increasingly rewarding companies that can withstand unexpected shocks instead of those built purely for maximum efficiency.

Businesses with diversified supply chains, multiple markets and flexible operating models are commanding greater confidence. Scenario planning-once considered optional-is becoming central to strategy as companies prepare for geopolitical tensions, climate risks, technological disruption and sudden regulatory changes.

"The winners will be organisations that diversify intelligently, invest in people, adopt AI responsibly and retain enough flexibility to respond quickly when conditions change," Singhal said.

AI Alone Won't Be Enough

While businesses focus on technology, experts say people must prepare as well.

Nikhar Arora, Co-founder and CEO of Mentoria, believes the defining skill of the next decade will not simply be using AI, but learning how to work alongside it.

Political shifts, rapid technological advances and changing workforce demographics are reshaping what employers value. As a result, education can no longer end with a college degree.

Instead, Arora says lifelong learning will become essential.

Individuals will need to continuously upgrade technical, digital and human skills such as critical thinking, creativity, collaboration and problem-solving. At the same time, organisations will have to invest heavily in reskilling employees if they want to remain competitive.

India's Workforce Could Become Its Biggest Advantage

Arora believes India's youthful population gives it a unique opportunity.

Combined with its growing digital infrastructure and expanding innovation ecosystem, the country has the potential to become a global talent hub. However, achieving that goal will require widespread access to high-quality, industry-relevant education and continuous skill development.

"In an AI-driven world shaped by geopolitical uncertainty, a skilled and adaptable workforce will become India's biggest competitive advantage," Arora said.

The Age Of Resilience

Singhal believes this is far more than another economic cycle.

The global economy is moving away from an era built around efficiency towards one centred on resilience. That change affects governments, businesses, investors and households alike.

For investors, diversification and disciplined decision-making could become even more valuable as volatility rises. For professionals, careers are expected to become less linear, making continuous learning essential.

"The winners won't necessarily be those who predict every disruption," Singhal said. "They will be those who build the ability to adapt."