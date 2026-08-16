Saif Ali Khan Turns 56: Kareena Kapoor Shares Saif-Approved Holiday Photos, Calls Him Her Forever Ride Or Die'

Kareena Kapoor Khan marked her husband Saif Ali Khan's 56th birthday by sharing a collection of unseen pictures. The photos offered fans a glimpse into their family holidays and moments away from the spotlight.

The actor dropped the photos on Instagram on Sunday, along with a birthday message for Saif. Calling him her “forever ride or die”, Kareena shared how boring life would be without him. She also revealed that Saif had approved all the pictures she chose to post.

“Happy Birthday to my forever ride or die... how boring would life be without you... This insta post pictures are all approved by him, loves it when I post his pictures,” Kareena wrote.

The carousel captures the couple in a relaxed holiday mood, with pictures from different trips and destinations. One of the photos shows Kareena and Saif posing together on a boat, while another has them enjoying a sunny day by the sea.

The couple is also seen posing together during their travels, including in a candid black-and-white picture. Other frames show them on a road trip, with Kareena sitting beside Saif as he drives, as well as a peaceful sunset moment by the waterfront. Another picture shows Kareena and Saif sharing a candid moment by a window, with the blue sky and a scenic view visible in the background.

One picture captures the family enjoying a walk together during what appears to be a holiday abroad. The pictures give a more candid look at the couple's time together, moving from sunny beach scenes and road trips to quieter family moments.

Kareena and Saif got married in 2012 and are parents to two sons, Taimur and Jeh. Despite their busy schedules, the couple frequently shares glimpses of their family life and travels with fans.

Saif And Kareena's Upcoming Films

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in Haiwaan, alongside Akshay Kumar, Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar. Directed and produced under KVN Productions and Thespian Films, the film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on September 11.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor is set to return to theatres with Daayra. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is set to arrive in cinemas on September 18, marking her first theatrical release after Singham Again (2024).