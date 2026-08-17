<i>Scream 4</i> Actor Hayden Panettiere Dies At 36

Hayden Panettiere, known for her roles in Heroes and in Scream 4 and Scream VI, has died at 36. Her representative confirmed her death to ABC News. No cause of death was announced.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her - and to the millions who watched her onscreen," her representative told ABC.

Panettiere had always been vocal about her struggles with alcohol and drugs.

In 2020, she spent time at a rehab facility and got sober.

In 2023, her younger brother Jansen died unexpectedly of a heart condition at 28. "When something that massive has happened to you, you really learn to pick your fights and just not let the little things upset you," she told People magazine in 2024 about the death. "Because once something so horrific, so deep, so catastrophic happens in your life, there's not much that can really rock you."

She made headlines following the People interview.

When fans expressed concerns over her health and slurred speech, she spoke about via an Instagram post. "I hadn't slept for two days prior to the shoot due to one of my dogs who was recovering from an emergency surgical procedure," she shared at the time, also responding to claims about medication she may be on. "I was exhausted. My rep stopped the interview early as it became obvious that I was fading - especially as the subject matter became heavier... Grief looks different on everyone. Whether or not I am on medication is none of anyone's business and is between me and my doctor."

She continiued, "Mental health is so important, and I hope those reading this now understand that what you say hiding behind a computer screen can have a detrimental impact on someone."

Panettiere later earned two Golden Globe nominations for playing Juliette Barnes on Nashville.

She published her first book, This Is Me: A Reckoning, in May of this year.