Ranveer Singh's <i>Pralay</i> Goes On Floors In Mumbai, Kalyani Priyadarshan Joins Cast

Ranveer Singh has begun shooting for his next project, Pralay. The end-of-the-world action thriller went on floors in Mumbai on Sunday. The film is being jointly produced by Birla Studios, True Story Films and Maa Kasam Films.

The film puts Ranveer at the centre of a survival story set in Mumbai. While details about the plot are being kept under wraps, Pralay is built around an end-of-the-world crisis and the fight to stay alive as things begin to fall apart.

Ranveer, who is also one of the producers, takes on the lead role in the film. The project also brings together Ranveer and Lokah breakout star Kalyani Priyadarshan. The film is directed by Jai Mehta, known for his work on Lootere and Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, which he co-directed with Hansal Mehta.

For Pralay, the makers have chosen to shoot at live locations across Mumbai and its surrounding areas. The project has been in technical pre-production for several months before filming began. The team is now working on what is being planned as a large-scale theatrical action thriller.

Ranveer Singh was last seen in Dhurandhar and its sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge, both of which emerged as major box office successes.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is an action thriller set against the backdrop of India's covert operations and follows Ranveer's character as he gets drawn into a dangerous mission. The film also featured Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal in key roles.

The sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, continued the story with Ranveer returning as the lead. The second instalment expanded the action and further explored his character's mission and the challenges surrounding it.

Together, the two films became one of the biggest theatrical franchises in recent times. Pralay now marks Ranveer's next major project after the two-part action franchise.