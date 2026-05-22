Nashville Actor Hayden Panettiere Explains Why She Didn’t Call People Out In Her Book

Hayden Panettiere has revealed the reason she did not name famous Hollywood men who she claims made sexual advances when she was a teenager. On The Tamron Hall Show on Wednesday, Panettiere said her aim was to share her experiences without pointing the spotlight on others.



“I wanted to tell my stories without dragging anyone else in the mud, through the mud,” the 36-year-old, author of This Is Me: A Reckoning, said.



“As much as I want to call people out, this is still an industry that I have to exist in,” she explained. Panettiere added that people were not ready to admit to what they did. The Nashville alum also denied charges that she included the stories in her book to boost publicity.



Among the stories in Panettiere's memoir that generated controversy were the allegations involving a “very famous” British songwriter-singer and an Oscar-winning actor, both of whom remain unnamed.



In her book, Panettiere described an encounter she had with a “well-respected” Oscar winning actor and director when she was 19. At a party, the individual exposed his testicles to her while she was preparing to leave. In another separate incident, she revealed that she was placed into bed beside an undressed musician aboard a yacht by a trusted friend when she was 18. The actor fled the room before anything happened.



Panettiere's book has set off a wave of speculation. She has remained firm on her stance of not naming anyone.



Earlier, the actor told The Hollywood Reporter, “It was a bad look for them and [the people I didn't name] were generally people within my industry,” adding that she wanted to protect herself and her company from being taken to court “by some very pissed-off famous people.”



In her book, Hayden Panettiere also recalled the difficult birth of Kaya, her daughter with ex-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko.She revealed that she almost died due to severe blood loss while getting a C-section.



Panettiere told E! News that while she safely pulled through the operation, the near-death experience made her realise that she was ready to sacrifice herself "in a second" to ensure her kid's well-being.



Later, struggles with postpartum depression made Panettiere relinquish custody of her daughter in 2018 so that the kid could live in Europe with Klitschko while the Scream VI actor sought treatment.