TV host Jenna Bush Hager’s 13-Year-Old Daughter Says She “Could Use A Little Botox”

Teenagers nowadays are more plugged into beauty trends, cosmetic procedures and social media culture than ever before. Even celebrities are feeling the pressure at home. The latest example comes from Jenna Bush Hager. The American journalist-author, who co-host the fourth hour of NBC's Today show, revealed that her 13-year-old daughter, Mila, was not afraid to critique her appearance, fashion choices and even her television scripts.

The 44-year-old television host appeared on the Las Culturistas podcast, where she spoke candidly with hosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers about cosmetic treatments and parenting moments.

What Jenna Bush Hager's Daughter Told Her?

During the conversation, Bush Hager shared that her daughter recently told her she “could probably use a little Botox,” despite already getting the cosmetic treatment.

“I'm always like, I could use a little more, but then I think everybody's so scared because we're on TV that all of a sudden I couldn't move my face,” she said. “And my daughter the other day was like, ‘You know, you could probably use a little Botox.' I'm like, ‘Mila, I get Botox.'”

To this, Rogers jokingly remarked that Mila “drags” her mother. This is a Gen-Z lingo for roasting someone. Bush Hager laughs and admit that teenagers have a way of keeping parents humble.

She added that Mila also regularly comments on her fashion and beauty decisions. Bush Hager reveals that her daughter once encouraged her to stop highlighting her hair and embrace some of her natural grey strands. After which, she immediately booked a hairstyling appointment.

Jenna Bush Hager Rewrote Interview Script

The television host further recalled how Mila criticised her script for a recent interview with Queen Camilla. Bush Hager explained that after reading her introduction aloud to her daughter, Mila criticised it for focusing too much on her instead of the royal guest.

“I just interviewed the queen, and I did her introduction and I read her the introduction and she goes, ‘It's too much about you, Mom.' And then I was like, ‘Come on, Mila,'” Bush Hager said.

She admitted that the comment stayed with her and eventually pushed her to rewrite the introduction in the early hours of the morning.

“Woke up at four in the morning, and I was like, ‘It's too much about me. She's right.' I'm gonna go rewrite this introduction at 4 a.m.,” she added.