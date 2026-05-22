 “If You’re Pissing People Off, You’re Doing OK”: Milly Alcock On Supergirl Hate

There has been plenty of online chatter around Supergirl and Milly Alcock is no longer ignoring it. The actor says much of what she sees online comes from anonymous accounts and people hiding behind usernames rather than real identities.

In a recent interview with Variety, Alcock spoke about the attention surrounding her rise to the lead role in DC Studios' upcoming Supergirl film, saying she has learned not to take online outrage too seriously.

“But I mean, whose opinion do you really care about?” Alcock said, adding that she's learned to focus on what actually matters rather than getting caught up in online negativity.

“If you're pissing the right kind of people off, you're doing OK,” she said.

The 24-year-old also suggested that much of the criticism she sees online comes from accounts with little to no identity attached to them. She described them as “burner accounts” or profiles labelled in a generic way, often including personal tags like “Dad of four, Christian.”

“And it's from a lot of people whose profiles have no photo, who are burner accounts. Or someone's name and then ‘Dad of four, Christian,' which is hilarious to me.”

Alcock suggested that part of the issue comes from how invested audiences have become in fictional franchises and public figures with online spaces often turning into outlets for strong emotional reactions.

She added that this dynamic can create a kind of emotional dependency that rarely ends well. “It just creates an unhealthy relationship with a person,” she said, “who will eventually disappoint.”

This isn't the first time Alcock has touched on the pressure surrounding her role in big franchises. In earlier interviews while promoting Supergirl, she spoke about the scrutiny women face when stepping into high-profile projects, especially within established fandoms.

“It definitely made me aware that simply existing as a woman in that space is something that people comment on,” she said previously while discussing her time in HBO's House of the Dragon. She noted that female actors often find themselves dealing with opinions that go beyond their actual performances.

Alcock first rose to prominence with her breakout role as young Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon. She later appeared in Sirens before being cast as the lead in Supergirl, part of DC Studios' rebooted universe under James Gunn and Peter Safran.

The film is part of the studio's new direction following the latest Superman release and is set to arrive in theatres in June.

