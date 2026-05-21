T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Have Invited Exes To Their Wedding Nuptials

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are preparing to say “I do” later this year and their journey to the altar reportedly has the support of their blended family, including former spouses Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue. Sources reveal that Holmes' ex-wife Marilee Fiebig and Robach's ex-husband Andrew Shue have both been invited to the ceremony, though they reportedly will not attend.

“They have the blessing of their exes to get married,” a source told Us Weekly.

Their children, however, are expected to play a major role on the big day. “Amy wants T.J.'s daughter Sabine and her daughters, Ava and Annie, to be bridesmaids,” a source previously told the outlet.

Holmes shares 13-year-old daughter Sabine with Fiebig, whom he divorced in 2023 following 12 years of marriage. He also has two older children, Brianna and Jaiden, from his first marriage to Amy Ferson.

Robach, meanwhile, was married to Tim McIntosh from 1996 to 2009. The exes share daughters Ava, 23, and Annalise, 20, with ex-husband Tim McIntosh. The journalist was married to Shue from 2010 until their divorce was finalized in 2023.

The former couples have reached a place of mutual understanding and healthy coparenting following Holmes and Robach's engagement in October 2025. “They're all coparenting and they're all getting along,” the insider said.

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's Wedding Plans

The couple are reportedly planning a small destination wedding abroad with around 50 to 100 guests in an effort to avoid intense media attention.

“They want a destination wedding because they don't want a media frenzy,” a source previously shared. “They don't want their wedding to be about that. They want it to be small and intimate and only want 50 to 100 guests at the most.”

Holmes and Robach recently confirmed that they have officially settled on a wedding date, though they declined to reveal specifics. On the May 19 episode of “Bill and Giuliana: The Podcast,” the couple were asked whether they have a date, to which Holmes responded, “We do.”

Robach was surprised by Holmes' quick response, asking him, “Are you OK with that date? I had a date that I really wanted. You're just telling me now on the podcast that you're OK with that date?”

Holmes assured Robach that he was OK with the date they had discussed. He then shared what they plan to do for their special day.

“There is a way we want to get married that we haven't revealed necessarily, but it would be very special to us. We can't say what that is. That's a big thing for us,” Holmes teased during the interview.

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's Relationship Timeline

The pair's relationship first made headlines in late 2022 while they were co-anchors on GMA3: What You Need to Know. In January 2023, news broke that the two had exited the network amid scrutiny surrounding their romance.

Both Holmes and Robach later stated that they had already separated from their spouses since summer 2022 before their relationship became public. Now, nearly three years after their relationship first sparked headlines, Holmes and Robach are preparing to begin the next chapter together.