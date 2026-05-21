Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's Prenup Could Block Them From Discussing Marriage

Global pop sensation Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are reportedly set to tie the knot this summer. Fans have been eagerly waiting for wedding updates, but the couple could reportedly sign a prenuptial agreement featuring strict confidentiality clauses ahead of their much-anticipated wedding.

According to a report by Page Six, legal expert Sarah Luetto said the two may choose to include non-disclosure and non-disparagement provisions to protect the privacy of their relationship.

“Swift and Kelce may wish to include terms fostering confidentiality and privacy,” Luetto, a partner at Blank Rome LLP, told the outlet. She added that such provisions could restrict either party from publicly discussing details of their marriage or private life.

Luetto noted that some legal exceptions could apply, especially in Swift's case as a songwriter whose music often draws inspiration from personal relationships.

“In Taylor's case, she would likely not want to include provisions limiting her from singing about her relationship in songs, particularly since there is always so much speculation about the subjects of her songwriting,” Luetto said.

Swift has long been known for incorporating her exes and partners into her music. Reports claim that songs from her 2025 album The Life of a Showgirl referenced Kelce, while tracks from 2024's The Tortured Poet's Society included lyrics believed to reference former partners Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy.

The lawyer also explained that celebrity prenups frequently address ownership of intellectual property and marital property to “avoid future claims to their creative work.” According to Luetto, this can become especially important when projects created before marriage are revisited during the marriage.

She noted that if Swift were to re-record older albums during marriage, there could potentially be arguments over whether those recordings qualify as marital property.

The report further stated that any NDA attached to the prenup could prevent the couple from disclosing details of the agreement to third parties, except legal or financial representatives. Additional clauses could reportedly include mediation requirements or the use of private judges in the event of a separation, helping keep disputes away from public scrutiny.

“Similarly, they may include terms requiring mediation or, in states where permitted, the use of a private judge for any dissolution proceedings,” Luetto said, adding, “For a high-profile couple like Swift and Kelce, privacy provisions of this nature would be particularly valuable in shielding the details of any potential dispute from public scrutiny.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Relationship

The celebrity couple, who have reportedly been together for nearly two years, got engaged in August 2025. They are expected to marry later this summer, with reports suggesting that they could tie the knot in Rhode Island or New York City. Although no official details have been confirmed so far, many well-known celebrities are expected to attend the celebration.