Jyotika Reacts To <i>Karuppu</i> Success: 'Suriya Performed Brilliantly, It's A Celebration At Home'

After years of delivering memorable performances and critically acclaimed films, Suriya has finally added a major domestic box-office milestone to his career with Karuppu.

The RJ Balaji directorial, co-starring Trisha Krishnan, has emerged as one of the actor's biggest commercial successes yet - and understandably, the celebrations at home are in full swing.

Now, Suriya's wife and actor Jyotika has opened up about the overwhelming response to Karuppu.

Jyotika's Reaction

During a recent conversation with Sudhir Srinivasan, the host noted that much like Kamal Haasan's Vikram, Karuppu may "not be the greatest film" Suriya has done, but one that his fans were "due as a celebration".

Responding to the comment, Jyotika admitted that while meaningful storytelling has always been central to Suriya's choices, commercial success is equally important.

"We're very overwhelmed. Suriya loves telling good stories, and he always makes sure there's a story in every film. But the box office numbers are also required, I think, for the heroes. Or for actors, any actor, any budget. No one's here to be at a loss. So, it's very important for them also to churn out the numbers," she said.

However, Jyotika was quick to point out that Karuppu is not just another mass entertainer designed purely for the box office.

"Definitely, it's very overwhelming. And if you see Karuppu, along with being an absolute fan and commercial film, there's a story going on. He's playing a God, and there's something to the script, definitely. It's not just one of the run-of-the-mill commercial films. It has its own soul. It's just been put across differently for the masses to see. But the last ten minutes of the film, I mean, Suriya's really performed brilliantly. We're so overwhelmed and so happy with the love. It's a celebration at home."

Karuppu Box Office Collection

Karuppu has officially crossed the Rs 100 crore net mark in India, making it the first film in Suriya's career to hit that milestone domestically.

As per Sacnilk, the film has grossed Rs 175.96 crore worldwide so far, including Rs 121.96 crore from India and Rs 54 crore from overseas markets.

With a domestic net total of Rs 105.35 crore, Karuppu has also overtaken Singam 2, which held the record as Suriya's highest-grossing film for the past 13 years.

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