<i>Karuppu</i> Box Office Collection Day 6: Suriya-Trisha Krishnan's Film Crosses The Rs 100 Crore Mark

Karuppu, headlined by Suriya, has finally crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office. The fantasy action drama continued its strong theatrical run on day 6.

On Wednesday, the RJ Balaji directorial collected Rs 10.3 crore through ticket windows across 6,194 shows in India, reported Sacnilk. Out of the total day 6 collection, Tamil screenings contributed Rs 8.55 crore, while the Telugu version added another Rs 1.75 crore.

Looking at the film's day-wise performance so far, Karuppu minted Rs 15.5 crore on day 1. The collections saw a massive jump over the weekend, with the movie earning Rs 24.15 crore on day 2 and Rs 28.35 crore on day 3. Despite the expected weekday drop, the film remained steady with Rs 14.3 crore on day 4 and Rs 12.75 crore on day 5 before collecting Rs 10.3 crore on day 6.

With this, the Karuppu's total India net collection has now reached Rs 105.35 crore, while the India gross collection stands at Rs 121.96 crore so far.

The film has also been performing strongly in overseas markets. On day 6, Karuppu amassed Rs 3 crore internationally, taking its overseas gross total to Rs 54 crore. This pushes the film's worldwide gross collection to an impressive Rs 175.96 crore.

In terms of occupancy, Karuppu registered an overall 31.3 percent occupancy rate on May 20. Tamil screenings continued to dominate with 35.69 percent occupancy across 4,429 shows. Breaking it down further, morning shows recorded 21.15 percent occupancy, afternoon shows registered 34.85 percent, evening shows saw 39.77 percent occupancy and night shows peaked at 47 percent.

Meanwhile, the Telugu version recorded an overall occupancy rate of 17.86 percent. Morning shows stood at 13.91 percent occupancy, afternoon shows registered 20.18 percent, evening shows saw 17.18 percent occupancy and night shows recorded 19.64 percent.

Apart from Suriya, Karuppu stars Trisha Krishnan, RJ Balaji, Indrans, Natty Subramaniam and Swasika in important roles.