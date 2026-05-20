Rhea Chakraborty Announces Social Media Break: 'I Miss Simply Being'

Actor Rhea Chakraborty said she has been missing herself as she announced a break from social media to "reconnect with what feels real".

Chakraborty shared a post on her Instagram handle on Tuesday and said online noise feels heavy.

"Lately, I've been missing myself a little. The constant noise, the scrolling, the keeping up - it's all started to feel heavier than I expected. I miss being present without thinking about capturing the moment. I miss quiet. I miss simply being," she wrote.

"So, I'm taking a step back for a while - to slow down, breathe a little deeper, and reconnect with what feels real. Choosing lived moments over posted ones, for now. See you soon," she added.

Chakraborty will next feature in the Netflix series Family Business, which will also mark her return to the screen after a seven-year hiatus. The series also features Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles.

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