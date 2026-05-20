<i>Karuppu</i> Day 5 Box Office Collection: Trisha-Suriya's Film Is A Few Crores Away From Rs 100 Crore

Karuppu, starring Suriya, is gradually inching closer to the Rs 100 crore mark. The fantasy action drama witnessed an impressive opening weekend, followed by a stable Monday collection.

On Tuesday, Karuppu earned Rs 12.75 crore at the ticket windows, according to a Sacnilk report. The film was screened across 6,093 shows on its fifth day. With this, the RJ Balaji directorial now stands at Rs 95.04 crore in the domestic net market.

Karuppu recorded an overall 43.04% occupancy on its first Tuesday. The maximum occupancy was observed during the night shows at about 56.69%, followed by the evening shows at about 46.54%, the afternoon shows at about 43.54%, and the morning shows at about 25.38%.

Region-wise, the highest occupancy was recorded in Chennai at about 66.8%, followed by Pondicherry at about 62%, Trichy at about 59.5%, and Dindigul at about 58.5%.

Released on May 15, Karuppu stars Suriya as Karuppuswamy and Trisha Krishnan as Preethi. The film marks their reunion after the 2005 film Aaru. The cast also includes RJ Balaji as Baby Kannan, Sshivada as Kanmani and Anagha Maaya Ravi as Binu. Other cast members include Indrans, Natty Subramaniam and Swasika in pivotal roles, with cameos by Aju Varghese, Sandy Master and Janany Kunaseelan.

The plot follows a father-daughter duo caught in a prolonged legal battle as their case faces repeated delays. A manipulative lawyer compounds their struggle, pushing them close to despair. The tide turns when their case is finally accepted by Saravanan, played by Suriya, who is hinted to be an incarnation of Karuppusamy.

Karuppu has been produced by SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures. The film's technical crew includes composer Sai Abhyankkar, cinematographer GK Vishnu, editor R Kalaivanan and production designer Arun Venjaramoodu.