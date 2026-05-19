Kamal Haasan Flies Economy To <i>Kalki 2898 AD</i> Sequel Shoot, Makers Call It 'The First Step Toward Greater Things'

Actor Kamal Haasan is receiving praise online after choosing to fly economy while travelling to the shoot of the Kalki 2898 AD sequel. He is filming the much-awaited follow-up for director Nag Ashwin, and his travel choice has become a talking point on social media.

Production house Vyjayanthi Movies shared a photo of Kamal Haasan inside the flight on X, and in the picture, the veteran star is seated in economy class, using his phone during the journey.

Sharing the image, the makers wrote, “Mr. @ikamalhaasan choosing to let go of private charters and luxury travel to take an economy flight and head straight to the shoot sets, at a time when the industry is navigating tough realities, this says everything about the legend he is. A first step towards greater things to happen in cinema.”

The post quickly grabbed attention online, especially because it came just days after Kamal Haasan spoke openly about rising expenses in the film industry. In a note shared earlier, the actor urged filmmakers and production houses to focus on cutting unnecessary costs instead of putting pressure on workers.

He wrote, “The burden cannot fall on those who labour the hardest. The correction we need is elsewhere: in avoidable waste, poor planning, inflated entourage culture, unnecessary foreign travel, production delays, and the growing disconnect between spending and purpose.”

Vyjayanthi Movies had also reacted to his statement at the time. Reposting his note, the production house wrote, “Incredible man. Incredible words. At a crucial time for the cinema industry, Mr. @ikamalhaasan is among the first to step forward and speak about responsible measures to control costs and protect the future of cinema. Truly appreciate it, sir.”

Released in 2024, Kalki 2898 AD featured an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone alongside Kamal Haasan, who played the antagonist in the sci-fi film.

However, Deepika Padukone will not return for the sequel. Last year, the makers shared a note on X confirming her exit from the franchise. Later, a source close to NDTV revealed the reason behind the decision. According to the source, “Deepika Padukone wanted a 25 percent increase in her acting fee compared to what she earned for the first part of the film. Additionally, she insisted on limiting her daily shooting schedule to a 7-hour shift.”

Coming back to Kamal Haasan, he is also set to appear in a film alongside Rajinikanth. The project will be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

ALSO READ: Kamal Haasan Was Paid 2 Million Dollars Per Day For Kalki 2898 AD Shoot, Claims Director Yugi