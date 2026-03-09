Kamal Haasan Was Paid 2 Million Dollar Per Day For <i>Kalki 2898 AD Shoot</i>, Claims Director Yugi

Kamal Haasan, who will have a meatier role in the sequel to the 2024 film Kalki 2898 AD, was paid $1 million per day for the first instalment, claims filmmaker-actor Yugi Sethu in a recent interview.

The filmmaker also called Kamal Haasan the 'highest-paid' actor in India for his gigantic remuneration for the film.

After he met the producer of the film, Yugi claimed the actor, actually, received 2 million dollar per day for the shoot.

"Kamal sir's stature is such. He is getting paid ₹150 crore for 20 days of the call sheet for Kalki 2898 AD. I told him on his birthday that he is the highest-paid actor in India and is getting $1 million per day, because he was paid ₹150 crore for 20 days," Yugi Sethu told Indiaglitz recently.

He then shared that Kamal introduced him to Kalki 2898 AD producer Aswani Dutt.

"I told him thanks for making our friend the highest-paid actor in India. When I said ₹150 crore for 20 days, he replied, 'No, sir, he has given only 10 days.' Sorry, I correct myself then—it's $2 million per day," said Yugi.

Prior to Yugi's claim, several reports stated that Kamal Haasan was paid ₹100 crore or more for his role in Kalki 2898 AD.

In Kalki 2898 AD, Kamal played a god-king named the Supreme Yaskin, who rules over the Complex. The film ends with a hint that Haasan will have longer screen time in the sequel.

When Kamal Haasan Met Amitabh Bachchan After 40 Years

Last month, Amitabh Bachchan shared pictures from the set of Kalki 2898 AD 2 on his blog. He met his Geraftaar co-star Kamal Haasan on the set after 40 years.

Sharing the pictures, Big B wrote, "Told them that this Sunday I shall not be able to come, since I was shooting in Hyderabad... but still they come... to confirm... but apologies... work first... rest later..."

Sharing another moment, he wrote, "And meeting up with the great KAMAL HAASAN... we shall be working together after ages... last in Geraftaar."

Talking further about the film, Amitabh added, "Kalki 2 [has] begun the work... and shall ever cherish the love and affection of anticipated presence on the Sunday... but hopefully shall be with all this coming Sunday... My love."

The pictures show Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan hugging each other, sharing a laugh.

In other frames, Amitabh Bachchan is seen with his heavy prosthetic makeup.

About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD, a mythological science fiction film written and directed by Nag Ashwin, was released in 2024.

Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, it features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.

Inspired by Hindu scriptures, the film serves as the first instalment in the planned Kalki Cinematic Universe.

Set in a dystopian future in the year 2898 AD in the city of Kashi, the story follows a group on a mission to protect lab subject SUM-80's unborn child, believed to be Kalki, the final incarnation of Vishnu.

Deepika Padukone exited the sequel over her alleged tiff with the makers regarding work-hour shifts and salary hike demands.

The first film earned ₹1,000 crore at the domestic box office.

Also Read | Pics: Amitabh Bachchan Reunites With Kamal Haasan After 40 Years On Kalki 2 Set