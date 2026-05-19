<i>Karuppu</i> Day 4 Box Office Collection: Suriya-Trisha's Film Set To Cross Rs 100 Crore Mark

Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji, shows no signs of slowing down at the box office. Headlined by Suriya, the fantasy action drama is now inching closer to the Rs 150 crore mark worldwide while steadily moving towards Rs 100 crore gross in the domestic market.

According to Sacnilk, Karuppu collected Rs 14.3 crore net on day 4 across 5,947 shows in India. Tamil screenings led the way, contributing Rs 12.1 crore to the total collections, while the Telugu version added another Rs 2.2 crore. Despite the usual weekday dip, the film has managed to maintain a strong hold across key markets.

With this, Karuppu's total India net collection has reached Rs 82.3 crore, while its India gross collection now stands at Rs 95.3 crore. On Monday, the movie recorded an overall occupancy rate of 40 percent. Tamil screenings continued to dominate with a solid 46 percent occupancy across 4,235 shows. Meanwhile, the Telugu version registered 25 percent occupancy from 1,712 shows.

Karuppu is also performing strongly in overseas territories. On May 18, the movie minted Rs 4 crore internationally, taking its overseas gross collection to Rs 46 crore so far. With this, the worldwide gross collection of the film has now touched Rs 141.3 crore.

Amid Karuppu's strong theatrical run, the makers shared a special update on social media. Taking to X, the team revealed that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay had personally conveyed his wishes and congratulations to producer SR Prabhu for the film's massive success.

Sharing the update, the makers wrote, "We are overjoyed to share that our Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru. Joseph Vijay, has extended his heartfelt wishes and congratulations to our producer @prabhu_sr for the grand success of THE ONE @Suriya_offl's #Karuppu. It is truly wonderful and heartwarming for our entire team to receive his wishes."

Karuppu stars Suriya as Karuppuswamy and Trisha Krishnan as Preethi. The project also features RJ Balaji, Sshivada, Anagha Maaya Ravi, Indrans and Natty Subramaniam in important roles.

Released on May 15, Karuppu has been bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures.