Veteran Actor Aanjjan Srivastav's Daughter Recalls Financial Struggles After His 2002 Accident: 'Work Can Stop In The Industry'

Veteran film, television and stage actor Aanjjan Srivastav's daughter, Ranjana Srivastav, is all set to make her screen debut with Chand Tara; the trailer was screened at the Cannes Film Festival recently. Ranjana opened up about the struggles she faced in securing her first opportunity and a 2002 accident involving her father that shook the family emotionally.

What's Happening

Ranjana Srivastav told ETimes, "In 2002, my father suffered an accident while performing on stage but continued performing despite barely being able to move. After that, we went through financially difficult times because in this industry, if you're not physically fit and active, work can suddenly stop."

Emphasising the importance of financial security, she elaborated, "We've genuinely experienced days when we had to worry about how we would manage financially. That's why he always says you should never allow your bank balance to collapse and should always have another skill to rely on."

"I'm grateful for that advice because I've never been completely out of work. Whether through theatre, design or now acting, my creative energy has always remained active," added Ranjana.

On Her Father's Advice

Ranjana Srivastav further explained the wise advice that her father, Aanjjan Srivastav, passed down to her. He urged her to always divide her focus between acting and technical skills.

She shared, "My father would often tell me not to put 100% of myself only into acting. He advised me to divide my focus - 50% into acting and 50% into a technical skill. I'm also a graphic designer professionally, so he always encouraged me to maintain that technical backing."

"He strongly believes this industry is volatile and that survival is important. We come from a very middle-class family, and we've seen both very difficult and very successful periods in life," added Ranjana.

About Her Screen Debut

Speaking about her screen debut with Chand Tara, Ranjana became emotional as she spoke of the multiple rounds of auditions that finally got her the part, with just four days to prepare.

She recalled, "Very overwhelming. In fact, we started shooting around February 9, and I was confirmed for the part only on February 5 after multiple rounds of auditions and screen tests. That left me with just four days of preparation because the shoot was already planned, but there were several logistical issues and uncertainty around the casting before things finally worked out."

"I remember spending those four days crying because imagine doing 15 years of work and then finally getting your first opportunity in films," concluded Ranjana.

Despite her on-screen debut, Ranjana reaffirms her rooted presence in the theatre where her journey began.

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