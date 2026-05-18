Shabana Azmi's Rare Childhood Pic From 1955, Clicked At Red Flag Hall, Goes Viral

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi took a trip down memory lane as she shared a priceless picture from her childhood days, dating back to 1955. In the monochrome picture, a little Shabana can be seen seated with a group of children, with everybody smiling brightly for the camera.

Sharing the memory on her social media account, Shabana wrote, “This was sent to me by Sajjad Zaheer's granddaughter yesterday. Taken at the commune we lived in at Red Flag Hall, dated 1955."

Shabana's caption also mentioned Sajjad Zaheer, who was a renowned Urdu writer who was also the father of theatre veteran Nadira Babbar. Her post soon received love from her celebrity best friends along with fans.

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza, who is a very good friend of the veteran actress, dropped red heart emojis. Actress Divya Dutta commented, “Ye shararati bachcha kitna pyaara hai!! (This naughty child is so adorable) ”

A few days ago, the girl gang, along with Javed Akhtar, was seen meeting up for an evening filled with poems and recitations of Shabana Azmi's legendary father, Kaifi Azmi.

Urmila Matondkar and Shabana Azmi had shared many pictures and videos on their respective social media accounts, from their beautiful meet-up session. For the uninitiated, Shabana Azmi is touted as one of Indian cinema's most celebrated performers.

She made her acting debut with the movie Ankur, directed by Shyam Benegal. She had won the National Award for her performance. Over the decades, she went on to deliver memorable performances in films like Arth, Masoom, Mandi, Fire, Godmother, and many more.

On the personal front, Shabana married celebrated lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar in 1984 and is also the stepmother to filmmaker and actor Farhan Akhtar and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar.



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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)