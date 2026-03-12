Shabana Azmi Attacks Item Songs: 'Children Sing <i>Choli Ke Peechhe</i> And People Laugh, It Worries Me'

Shabana Azmi once again shed light on key concerns within the film industry during a recent public appearance in Mumbai. Known for her outspoken views on social and cultural issues, the actor shared her thoughts on item numbers in films. She discussed how such songs, which typically feature female actors performing to fast-paced music, often rely heavily on sensual visuals.

Azmi's remarks focused on how these songs influence perceptions of women on screen and contribute to broader conversations around representation in cinema.

What Shabana Azmi Said

"Cinema is defined by the image. So when you have disconnected images, like for example, a heaving bosom, or shaking navel, you cut them into fragments and how the camera moves around the body is what decides what the intention of the director is. I feel in an item number, a woman loses all control and surrenders to the male gaze," said Shabana Azmi at the We the Women event in Mumbai.

She continued, "So she is objectifying herself, and some of the lyrics which she is singing... I find it extremely, extremely uncomfortable and I disagree with it. A lot of women say that if males can do it then why shouldn't we do it? But if the males are willing to get objectified why should you agree to get objectified?"

The veteran actress further added, "I have a very big problem with that and most of the time it has nothing to do with the story. It is a thing by itself. What then worries me is the society's reaction to it, because then you go to these functions and there are little children singing Choli ke Peeche Kya Hai and everyone is laughing at them. Nobody is paying attention to the words and are just going with it."

On the work front, Shabana Azmi has Imaginary Rain, directed by celebrity chef-turned-filmmaker Vikas Khanna. The film's first screening took place recently.



