Shabana Azmi Dances With Glass On Her Head In Cheeky Nod To Bobby Deol

Shabana Azmi is quite active on social media and often attracts attention with her posts. Recently, she shared a video of herself dancing at a party while balancing a glass on her head. She added a quirky caption referencing Bobby Deol's viral dance steps from Animal.

About The Video

A video of Shabana Azmi has been gaining traction online after the veteran actor was seen dancing with her close friend Parna Patkar at a party. The two were captured performing to a medley of popular party tracks, beginning with AR Rahman's iconic Muqabla Muqabla and then shifting to the Govinda-Karishma Kapoor classic Husn Hai Suhana from Coolie No 1.

Throughout the performance, Shabana balanced a glass on her head with ease, drawing cheers and amused reactions from those around her. Sharing the clip on social media, Shabana made a light-hearted reference to the viral trend sparked by actor Bobby Deol.



Posting the video, she wrote, "A staple dance that #Parna Patkar started and I have followed—long before Bobby Deol did his dance that went viral."

Bobby Deol made a strong comeback with his portrayal of the menacing antagonist Abrar Haque in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. While his performance received widespread praise, it was his dance in the song Jamal Kudu that quickly became an internet sensation.

On the personal front, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar marked their 41st wedding anniversary on December 9, 2025. To commemorate the occasion, Shabana shared a post on social media featuring a candid photograph.

In the picture, Shabana and Javed Akhtar are seen looking at each other. Sharing the image, Shabana wrote, "To be able to look at each other with such tenderness after 41 years of marriage says it all."

On the work front, she will next be seen in Imaginary Rain, directed by celebrity chef-filmmaker Vikas Khanna.



Also Read: Shabana Azmi Calls Herself A Russell Crowe "Admirer," Shares Throwback Photo