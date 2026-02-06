Shabana Azmi Calls Herself A Russell Crowe "Admirer," Shares Throwback Photo

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi recently shared a throwback pic on social media in which she expressed her admiration for Hollywood star Russell Crowe.

About Shabana Azmi's Post

Shabana posted an old photograph with Crowe on her Instagram account from the time he served as the chairman of a jury in Australia, of which she was also a member. Along with the image, she spoke about her appreciation for the actor and his work.

In her post, Shabana wrote, "Throwback picture . #Russell Crowe was Chairman of the jury in Australia of which I was a member.Memorable moment . I'm such an admirer of his work . #A Beautiful Mind continues to haunt me."

The film A Beautiful Mind, released in 2001, is an American biographical drama that follows the life of mathematician John Nash, who went on to win the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences. Russell Crowe played the role of Nash in the film.

On the personal front, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar marked their 41st wedding anniversary on December 9, 2025. To commemorate the occasion, Shabana shared a post on social media featuring a candid photograph.

In the picture, Shabana and Javed Akhtar are seen looking at each other. Sharing the image, Shabana wrote, "To be able to look at each other with such tenderness after 41 years of marriage says it all."

The post was shared on Instagram and quickly drew attention online. Fans and followers flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and warm wishes for the couple.

Javed Akhtar was previously married to veteran screenwriter Honey Irani. The two have two children from that marriage - actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and director-producer Zoya Akhtar. After their separation, Javed Akhtar married Shabana Azmi in 1984.



